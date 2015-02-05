Father revives two-year-old son after TransAsia plane crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Families of the victims of the Wednesday’s TransAsia plane crash arrived in Taiwan to identify and claim their bodies. At least 32 people died when their prop jet crashed into a Taipei river about four minutes into the flight. But there was life out of death.

At least 14 people survived, including a two-year-old boy who was not breathing and did not have a heartbeat when his father found him. The father started the boy’s heart with CPR, then got out of the plane and waited for rescuers.

A 72-year-old survivor said he knew something wasn’t right at take-off. He says he told the girl sitting next to him to unbuckle her seatbelt, hold on to the seat in front of her, and cover her head. Not long after that, he says, the plane went down.

Investigators have the flight data and voice recorders, the so-called black boxes. They also have a recording of the pilot telling the control tower that the plane’s engine flamed out. These should help with the questions that have no easy answers.