Little Caesars has something special for bacon lovers.

The chain's new bacon-wrapped pizza features over three feet of bacon wrapped around the crust.

The $12 pizza will roll out nationally on Feb. 23. The limited-time offer will be one of the chain's most expensive pizzas.

"Every time you take a bite out of the crust, you'll get bacon," David Scrivano, CEO at Little Caesars, told USA Today.

The pizza will replace the soft pretzel pizza on menus across the U.S.