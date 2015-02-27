Girl’s police call exposes trail of death: 7 killed in 4 Missouri homes

TYRONE, Missouri -- A small Missouri town's discovery that a gunman killed seven people and injured another Thursday night began when a girl managed to flee a residence where she heard gunfire.

She ran to a neighbor's house and called police, say investigators in Tyrone, Missouri.

Authorities then found a trail of death that was so staggering, a state trooper lost count at a news conference.

Seven people, all gunshot victims, were found dead in four residences in the small town. One person managed to survive and was found wounded in one of the homes.

The 36-year-old gunman, Jesse Aldridge, was also found dead after apparently shooting himself in an adjacent county.

And, in an unusual twist, investigators happened upon another body -- that of an elderly woman -- in a fifth home, though it appears that she died of natural causes. It's unclear how her death was otherwise connected to the case, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Kinder said.

No names or motive was released, and the relationships among the victims and between them and the suspect weren't immediately known, Kinder said.

Losing count

In summarizing the crime, Kinder momentarily lost track of the death toll at a news conference.

"There are ... isn't that terrible? Lose count. There is actually nine total victims here in this case," he told reporters.

The carnage was overwhelming, he added.

"In our job, we see a lot of bad stuff, and this is bad," Kinder said. "This is also hard on the police officers who are working out there. It's not natural to see that sort of thing."

The juvenile girl whose police call exposed the mass deaths had been in a residence where two bodies were later found, Kinder said.

Authorities also don't yet know the relationship between the girl and those two deceased victims, Kinder said.

"I don't have any information that would confirm any of that other than she was at the residence at the time it started," he said.

Senseless horror

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon said the state was ensuring that mental health counselors and crisis intervention services would be provided to students and other residents.

"This is a horrific tragedy, and our hearts go out to the victims of these senseless acts and their families," he said.

The shootings happened in Missouri's Texas County, home to about 26,000 people.

After police found two bodies in the first residence, investigators found five more bodies and an injured person in three other Tyrone homes, according to Kinder.

The elderly woman who's believed to have died of natural causes was found in a fifth residence after "investigators were somehow led to that residence after this was all placed in motion," he said.

The suspect's body was found in a vehicle in neighboring Shannon County, Kinder said.

Tyrone is about 135 miles (217 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis.

It wasn't immediately clear if any of the victims were of school age, but news of the deaths has shaken the community, the superintendent of the area's schools said Friday.

"There is a lot of speculation right now, and we just don't have the information. The area is within the school district; these are my families," said Scott Dill, superintendent of the Houston R-1 School District. "We run buses out there daily."

Classes for the district's 1,000 students are in session Friday, in part to give them a sense of normalcy, he said.

"We do have counselors available, and other offers from other districts to help out. As a small town, we all cry together. My principals are all assessing the situation now, and we will make a determination on what to do next," Dill said.