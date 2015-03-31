Andrew Getty, grandson of J. Paul Getty, dies at 47, newspaper reports

MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
Posted 8:12 PM, March 31, 2015
LOS ANGLES, CA –  Andrew Getty, the 47-year-old grandson of J. Paul Getty, died Tuesday in his home in Hollywood Hills, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Times, citing Sgt. Kyle Kirkman of the Los Angeles Police Department, said Getty’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

Officer Norma Eisenman told CNN the LAPD was investigating the death of a man who was declared death at his home in the 2900 block of Montcalm Avenue.

Getty’s home is on that street. Eisenmen said the man was not breathing and unconscious when he was found.

Getty is the son of Gordon Getty, one of three sons of J. Paul Getty, the oil tycoon was thought to be the richest man in the world at the time of his death in 1976.