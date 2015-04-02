MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
MUGSHOT: Montrose driver charged with murder after plowing through crowd of people outside LGBT nightclub
CAPTURED: Harris County inmate who escaped jail while awaiting ICE pickup

Al-Shabab terrorists target Christians in attack at Kenyan university

Posted 3:57 PM, April 2, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GARISSA, KENYA – Terror hit a university campus in Kenya. Gunmen with the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab terror group killed at least 140 people. Four terrorists also died in the attack.

Witnesses say the al-Shabab terrorists stormed a dorm at Garissa University College looking for Christians who they shot on sight. An al-Shabab spokesman says the group is holding an undisclosed number of Christians after releasing all the Muslims they rounded up.

This attack comes three days after the White House said President Obama will visit Kenya in July.

Al-Shabab is the same group that killed more than 60 people during an attack on an upscale mall in Kenya in October 2013.

Meantime, in Yemen, Houthi Shiite rebels have taken the presidential palace in Adan, and al-Qaeda militants stormed a prison, freeing about 300 inmates, including scores of militants.

A Saudi-led Arab coalition has been carrying out airstrikes across Yemen for the past week, apparently with more fire and smoke than success.

 