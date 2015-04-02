Al-Shabab terrorists target Christians in attack at Kenyan university

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARISSA, KENYA – Terror hit a university campus in Kenya. Gunmen with the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab terror group killed at least 140 people. Four terrorists also died in the attack.

Witnesses say the al-Shabab terrorists stormed a dorm at Garissa University College looking for Christians who they shot on sight. An al-Shabab spokesman says the group is holding an undisclosed number of Christians after releasing all the Muslims they rounded up.

This attack comes three days after the White House said President Obama will visit Kenya in July.

Al-Shabab is the same group that killed more than 60 people during an attack on an upscale mall in Kenya in October 2013.

Meantime, in Yemen, Houthi Shiite rebels have taken the presidential palace in Adan, and al-Qaeda militants stormed a prison, freeing about 300 inmates, including scores of militants.

A Saudi-led Arab coalition has been carrying out airstrikes across Yemen for the past week, apparently with more fire and smoke than success.