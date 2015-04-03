Houston Happenings this Holiday Weekend

HOUSTON, TX - The first weekend of April is jam packed with activities to keep you busy. Here’s a look at some activities for you and your family to enjoy:
Shell Houston Open
The PGA Tour's 10th oldest event is well underway. The second round tees off Friday morning with stars like Phil Mickelson and Sergio Gracia. Stick around through Sunday and you can watch that 144-golfer field shrink. They're competing for a $6,000,000 purse.
Houston Zoo Egg Hunt
You don't have to wait until Sunday to get in the Easter spirit. Over at the Houston Zoo, animals will have their own egg hunt on Friday. Things get started at 9 a.m. You can watch the elephants, chimpanzees, meerkats and others dive into their egg-themed enrichment.
Art Car Parade Kickoff Party
The Houston Art Car Parade is still a week away, but organizers are kicking things off on Saturday. Come down to Smither Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to take in live music, decorate bikes, do some crafts and - of course - check out some art cars and meet their artists.
Doggy Party on the Plaza
Bring your family and Fido down to CityCentre Houston on Saturday afternoon for the 6th annual Doggy Party on the Plaza. The event will include a parade led by Mayor Annise Parker, an owner-pet look-alike contest and a costume contest. The party's goal is to raise awareness about pet rescue.
Dollar Day
Saturday is Dollar Day at Sam Houston Race Park. That means it's just $1 for admission, racing, hot dogs, sodas and beer. This year, the park will stage its first-ever Swifty Swine Pig Races along with regular racing. Things get started at 2 p.m.
Astros Exhibition Games
Opening day isn't until Monday, but the Astros take the field at Minute Maid Park this weekend. They're hosting Kansas City in two exhibition games. One is Friday at 7:05 p.m. Then, they'll take on the Royals again on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.
