Car chase in Houston ends with a crash and shooting, suspect dead

HOUSTON, TX - A police chase earlier today by the Houston Police Department (HPD) ended when the suspect crashed his vehicle in northeast Harris County. HPD officers opened fire killing the suspect, and now the Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

HPD officers were conducting an operation near Highway 59 and Crosstimbers when they observed a late model Chrysler making unsafe lane changes.

A marked HPD car pulled the suspectover but the driver sped away and a chase ensued.

Harris County Sheriff's Department Deputy Thomas Gilliland said, "During the chase the suspect called 9-11 and was telling the dispatcher he had a child with him and threatened to harm that child if officers attempted to pull him over or stop him."

The chase ended at Wallisville Rd. and N. Castlegory in northeast Harris County when the suspect's car crashed into a white vehicle crossing the intersection.

Two HPD officers in pursuit exited their cars and approached the suspect’s vehicle ordering him to show his hands. As the officers were approaching, the suspect got out of his vehicle, turned towards the officers, then got back inside of his car.

The officers, believing the suspect was reaching for a weapon, and in fear for their life and those of citizens nearby, discharged their weapons into the vehicle, striking the suspect multiple times.

Deputy Gilliland explains, "At this point, the top part of his body was hidden in the vehicle...Two officers did discharge their weapon at the vehicle, striking the suspect and killing him."

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene. Neither of the officers were hurt.

The HCSO's homicide unit, the Harris County District Attorney's Office, and HPD internal affairs will investigate the shooting.

One of the drivers in the vehicles hit by the suspect was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The second driver was treated at the scene and released.