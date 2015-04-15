‘Success Kid’ raises money for father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, FL - If you have spent any time on the internet in the past few years, you may have come across the "Success Kid" meme. The image of a determined-looking toddler clenching his fist in victory over some unknown obstacle has inspired countless personalized tributes to small life victories.

That little tyke is now eight years old. His name is Sammy Griner, and his likeness is spreading across the internet again for a more serious reason. His father needs a kidney transplant, and the family has set up a GoFundMe site to find a potential donor and raise money for the procedure.

More than $40,000 has come in so far from more than 2000 people. Sammy's father, Justin, has been in kidney failure since before Sammy was born and now undergoes dialysis three days a week for four hours at a time. Waiting for a kidney, Justin joins more than 100,000 people on the national transplant list in the united states. Less than 30,000 transplants actually took place last year.

Let's hope donations keep pouring in and success finds this family again.