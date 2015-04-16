Mayor Parker delivers final State of the City address

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- My time is almost up, but I've done a heck of a job. That was the general sentiment behind Mayor Annise Parker's final State of the City address.

“The state of our city remains strong and healthy and we are well prepared for the future,” she said.

In the speech, Mayor Parker touted accomplishments like creating nearly half a million jobs, lowering the crime rate, there now being no untested rape kids, a decrease in greenhouse gasses, increase in recycling, improvements in parks, and more diversity and business opportunities (like international flights returning to Hobby for the first time since 1969).

She also talked about a love for this city.

“We're the fusion of Korean braised pork tacos with a side of sag paneer and a glass of St. Arnolds. That's Houston.”