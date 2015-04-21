’19 Kids And Counting’ Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is pregnant

Jessa (Duggar) and Ben Seewald could have a new member of the family by the time they celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

People reports that Jessa, 22, has revealed that she is pregnant. The due date is Nov. 1, which is the couple’s one-year anniversary.

Jessa says that she is at the beginning of her second trimester.

“I am feeling pretty good,” she told People. “The morning sickness was different every day. It’s getting better, but I’m still hanging on to the heartburn. And I don’t have any super-serious food cravings.”

The couple says they are still planning to adopt a child eventually.

Jessa’s older sister, Jill, 23, just gave birth to a new son, Israel David, on April 6.

Jessa is one of the 19 children featured on the TLC show, “19 Kids and Counting.”

