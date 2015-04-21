HPD officers under investigation after being accused of being crooked

MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HOUSTON -- Community activist Quanell X says surveillance video shows rogue Houston police officers breaking into a game room business and searching for money.

"This was an unauthorized search, it was breaking and entering into a business," he says.

The surveillance video shows two officers attempting to enter Marquette Jones' business. According to Quanell, the same cops also raided the establishment two months earlier and  confiscated $34,000, but only turned in $10K.

Quanell X says he sent surveillance video of the game room invasion to the Houston Police Chief.

Chief McClelland issued a statement saying these allegations are taken seriously and the issues will be "thoroughly investigated."