HPD officers under investigation after being accused of being crooked

HOUSTON -- Community activist Quanell X says surveillance video shows rogue Houston police officers breaking into a game room business and searching for money.

"This was an unauthorized search, it was breaking and entering into a business," he says.

The surveillance video shows two officers attempting to enter Marquette Jones' business. According to Quanell, the same cops also raided the establishment two months earlier and confiscated $34,000, but only turned in $10K.

Quanell X says he sent surveillance video of the game room invasion to the Houston Police Chief.

Chief McClelland issued a statement saying these allegations are taken seriously and the issues will be "thoroughly investigated."