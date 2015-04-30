HBN: The Ship Channel

MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
Houston by Numbers -- The Ship Channel

The Houston-Galveston Customs District handled over 244 billion dollars worth of cargo through november 2011 -- that's 27.2 percent more than 2010.

In fact, 2011 was a *very* big year, in the first 11 months -- customs district exports totaled 107.8 billion dollars -- that's up 25.9 percent.

Imports jumped 28.3 percent -- totaling 136.4 billion dollars.

Estimates show Houston handled more than 260 billion dollars in trade last year making Houston the third busiest customs district in the nation.

That's Houston by Numbers -- The Ship Channel

All percentages are based on the difference between 2010 stats and 2011 stats