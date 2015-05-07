Texas House panel passes bill to fully legalize marijuana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, TX - There's a bill that's creating a lot of buzz, and it's not Bill Clinton, Bill Gates or Bill Cosby. We're talking about Texas House Bill 2165, a proposal to legalize pot.

On Wednesday, the Texas House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee passed an initiative that would allow use, sale and possession of marijuana in the Lone Star state with a 5-2 vote. Even two Republicans joined the "joint" effort. But hold on, potheads! Don't rush to celebrate. Well, we know you won't rush anyway. The chances of this bill becoming law are very slim, at least this year.

But let's face it, with this vote, Texas is one step higher to becoming the fifth state in the US to make marijuana legal. Something weird is taking place in Austin, and it smells funny.