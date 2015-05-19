Beware of dangerous new designer drug ‘Flakka’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORIDA - Imagine a drug so powerful it could make someone try to break into a police department. That's what was caught on surveillance video in Florida. The man in the video later admitted using the dangerous new drug called Flakka, and police say people on it, lose their minds.

In recent incidents, a man high on Flakka attempted to have sex with a tree, and a girl stripped naked and ran at police covered in blood claiming she was Satan and God after getting her hands on some.

Flakka is said to be stronger than meth, cocaine and even bath salts, and is known to cause hallucinations, and super-human strength. One major reason Flakka is gaining popularity has a lot to do with its affordability, costing around three to five bucks.

Other side effects are pretty scary: extreme paranoia, anxiety, insomnia and violent aggression, and if taken in high doses, Flakka can even cause your body temperature to rise to 105 degrees . Be careful out there, and parents, talk to your kids about Flakka, because no high is ever worth putting your life in danger.