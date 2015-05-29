Red Cross opens 7 shelters throughout Texas

MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
Posted 4:09 AM, May 29, 2015, by , Updated at 10:40AM, May 29, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TEXAS - The American Red Cross is now operating seven shelters throughout Texas, several of them in the Houston area.

  • Henderson Civic Center, 1005 Hwy 64 W, Henderson, Texas
  • Weatherford High School, 1007 S Main St, Weatherford, Texas
  • Chinese Community Center, 9800 Town Park Drive, Houston, Texas
  • Acres Homes Multi-Service Center at 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, Texas
  • St. John Lutheran Church, 529 N. Holland, Bellville, Texas
  • American Legion Hall at 1630 Myer Rd., Sealy, Texas
  • Liberty County Community Center at 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty, Texas

If you'd like to donate to the Red Cross, you can do so by clicking here, calling 1 (800) REDCROSS or texting REDCROSS to 90999.