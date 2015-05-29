Red Cross opens 7 shelters throughout Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS - The American Red Cross is now operating seven shelters throughout Texas, several of them in the Houston area.

Henderson Civic Center, 1005 Hwy 64 W, Henderson, Texas

Weatherford High School, 1007 S Main St, Weatherford, Texas

Chinese Community Center, 9800 Town Park Drive, Houston, Texas

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center at 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, Texas

St. John Lutheran Church, 529 N. Holland, Bellville, Texas

American Legion Hall at 1630 Myer Rd., Sealy, Texas

Liberty County Community Center at 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty, Texas

If you'd like to donate to the Red Cross, you can do so by clicking here, calling 1 (800) REDCROSS or texting REDCROSS to 90999.