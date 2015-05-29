Red Cross opens 7 shelters throughout Texas

TEXAS - The American Red Cross is now operating seven shelters throughout Texas, several of them in the Houston area.
- Henderson Civic Center, 1005 Hwy 64 W, Henderson, Texas
- Weatherford High School, 1007 S Main St, Weatherford, Texas
- Chinese Community Center, 9800 Town Park Drive, Houston, Texas
- Acres Homes Multi-Service Center at 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, Texas
- St. John Lutheran Church, 529 N. Holland, Bellville, Texas
- American Legion Hall at 1630 Myer Rd., Sealy, Texas
- Liberty County Community Center at 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty, Texas
If you'd like to donate to the Red Cross, you can do so by clicking here, calling 1 (800) REDCROSS or texting REDCROSS to 90999.