More oversight is needed at pet kennels

Grego sounds off on the need for more oversight at pet kennels so pet owners don't lose their furry family members to negligence.

"A dog died in Virginia at a popular chain pet store after being dropped off for grooming. Apparently the animal suffered a fatal heat stroke after being left in a drying cage too long. Not the first time. September 2014, a dog in Ohio at the other popular chain pet store, died due to overheating from drying. Talking to a friend about how horrible this is, I remembered, when I was a kid, my family dropped our German Shepherd off for kenneling on a summer vacation, and returned, to pick up a sick animal that had contracted encephalitis, a brain disease that killed her! When I lived in South Florida, a kennel there became a news story when an animal was mauled to death by other dogs. and I know many of you have similar stories. A lack of national kenneling oversight is why these horror stories continue. States have minimum standards but there`s little or no enforcement. Get this, the Philadelphia Inquirer printed in 2010,the Chief of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for inspecting more than 5,000 commercial dog breeding kennels, said the agency has fallen short on its animal welfare obligations and promised more vigorous enforcement. Well, like most things the government takes control of, an epic fail. What do you say we make our voices heard? Ready? Online at usda.gov, there is an address and contact info but don`t dial the phone number looking to leave a message. The recording said the mailbox was full. The current Secretary of Agriculture is Tom Vilsack. On twitter use the hashtag kennel cops @usda and use Tom Vilsack`s name. Maybe, it'll get someones' attention and help change things virally!"