Suspected armed robber on the loose in SW Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON, TX - Houston Police are still looking for the suspected armed robber who managed to get away after a high-speed chase Tuesday morning, but we now know the name of the other suspect.

Ft. Bend County sheriff's deputies say Ceuntric Campbell and another man committed a home invasion in the Cinco Ranch area of Katy overnight. Deputies caught up with their vehicle, which started a chase along the Katy Freeway to Clarewood and Hillcroft. That's where HPD laid out spike strips and brought the chase to a close. Both suspects bolted, but Campbell was caught. The other is still on the loose and deputies warned he could be armed.

"We don't know exactly who we're dealing with as far as the second suspect, so we just advise residents to stay inside right now," said Lt. Michael Fisher.