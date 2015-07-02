Series of potholes in SW Houston make for obstacle course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - This "series" of potholes is more like an obstacle course on Hillcroft near Westpark in the Gandhi District in Houston.

Mohammad Zaheer says, "We have complained to the city council so many times and our cars get damaged, traffic gets stopped, and everybody just running around here and there."

As drivers make their way down Hillcroft, they have to avoid three craters in their path which is not always an easy task.

"Like it's going to break any time. it goes up and down, it goes up and down (the tire) and you can hear the jerk, big jerk as you steer."

As Hillcraft is often heavy with traffic, it's hard to avoid the traps in the road that have previously been repaired.

"They have fixed so many times, apparently, I don't know how they do the job, it gets opened up again."

Needless to say, business owners and customers are frustrated having to deal with the road.

"I have three, four times, problems with my tires. It got busted a couple of times, we've been having this issue for so many years."

The message is abundantly clear, "They need to buy quality material or they need to give the contract to somebody who can really do the job right."