× President Obama calls to congratulate U.S. Women’s Soccer Team

HOUSTON – There’s probably nothing that can top being the 2015 World Cup champs, but how about a call from the Commander-in-Chief?

Turns out, President Obama is a pretty big fan of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team and after their huge win in Canada, he called to congratulate them.

After chatting for a few minutes, Obama invited the team over to the White House to do some more celebrating.