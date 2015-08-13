Al Gore for president? Don’t believe 2016 whispers, associate says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, DC - An associate of Al Gore pushed back on a report Thursday that suggested the former vice president was considering running for president in 2016, telling CNN that the speculation was "groundless."

Buzzfeed reported that supporters of Gore had begun talking about a possible presidential run, though some Gore advisers poured "lukewarm water" on the speculation.

"This is people talking to people, some of whom may or may not have talked to him," one Gore adviser told Buzzfeed.

The former vice president lost the race to succeed President Bill Clinton in 2000 -- despite winning the popular vote -- and would be competing against Clinton's wife, Hillary, were he to enter the Democratic race.

Hillary Clinton, once seen as holding a commanding position in the primary thanks to her grip on the party's establishment, has shown growing vulnerabilities in recent weeks. A recent poll showed Clinton losing to her top challenger, Bernie Sanders, in New Hampshire, and questions have swirled for months about her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

Also weighing a decision is current Vice President Joe Biden, who is currently on vacation but expected to announce his presidential intentions in weeks.

Since leaving the White House, Gore has become perhaps the most vocal public official sounding the alarm on climate change. He has also led business ventures in media, buying Current TV before it was purchased in 2013 by Al Jazeera.