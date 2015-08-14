Indiana mayor declares local Walmart a public nuisance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEECH GROVE, IN – Come on, admit it. Some things make you want to set your hair on fire. They can be rowdy kids, rude adults, or slackers at work.

But for the mayor of Beech Grove, Indiana the thing that makes his blood boil is a business.

And that would be the local Walmart after an incident involving two shoplifting suspects and the suicide of one of them. Cops say officers stopped Gillace Samples and Johnny Maxey, both 42, inside the store for shoplifting.

During questioning, Samples pulled out a gun and ran off, sprinting across the parking lot and through the backdoor of a nearby restaurant.

That’s where he locked himself in the restroom and put a bullet in his head. Seems he had two outstanding warrants.

This is the same Walmart where a couple of ladies can be seen duking it out in the shampoo aisle in a video that went viral.

Now, Mayor Dennis Buckley says he’s had enough of the store ruining the good name of his home town. So, he’s declared the store a public nuisance.

This means cops will write a ticket every time they get called to Walmart for a disturbance. Walmart says it has beefed up security and is working with the city and the police to help make sure Walmart is not the place to bring the action.