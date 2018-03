Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANVEL, TX – Just days before the start of a new school year, a HISD high school student is killed in a deadly wreck.

The deadly wreck happened just before 8pm, Wednesday, in Manvel.

Police say a car broke down in a moving lane of traffic on the South Freeway at Croix Rd.

That’s when another car, with six people inside, slammed into that broken down car.

One person in that second car, a female HISD student, died.

The other five were taken to the hospital, two in serious condition.