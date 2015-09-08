Video shows Texas high school football players intentionally hitting referee

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — Two high school football players are accused of intentionally targeting referee, knocking him to the ground and diving into him.

Multiple news outlets are reporting that a San Antonio School district is investigating the incident which happened during a game against John Jay and Marble Falls on Friday.

A Northside Independent School District spokesperson told The Associated Press that video of the incident was “extremely disturbing.”

It shows one John Jay High School player charge into the back of a referee, knocking him down. Right after that, another John Jay dove into him on the ground.

“The first thing we want is that those two kids never play football again,” said Wayne Elliott with the Austin Football Officials Association, referring to the players who were both ejected from the game.

The incident happened with about a minute left in the game. John Jay lost to rival Marble Falls 15-9.

Before the referee was hit, two Jay players were reportedly ejected on separate plays. John Jay’s coach has apologized, saying he’s never seen anything like it.