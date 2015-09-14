European officials hold emergency session on escalating refugee crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - A surprise move from Germany, Austria and Hungary Sunday as the countries started enforcing their borders to stem the tide of the migrants flooding in. The three countries are standing together, not willing or able to solve the crisis without help.

The move prompted an emergency session of the European Union, during which members voted to relocate about 32,000 refugees already in Greece and Italy. But that is only a fraction of the estimated 410,000 people who've poured into Europe from the Middle East, Africa and Afghanistan.

The EU wants to spread that population out among its 28 member states, but some - such as Britain, Poland and Slovakia - refuse to accept high numbers of refugees. British prime minister David Cameron paid a visit to a refugee camp in Syria, pledging another $150 million in aid, bringing the total to 1.6 billion.