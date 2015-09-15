Gitmo detainee on Match.com suggests Caitlyn Jenner spray tan her legs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA – We can all use a little lovin’ every now and then. Even an evil doctor with a lazy eye who wants to rule the world can use a hug.

And, apparently, that goes for alleged al-Qaeda terrorists held at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

Ladies, here’s your chance to meet Muhammad Rahim al-Afghani. You can call him Al.

He’s been Uncle Sam’s guest at Gitmo since 2007, put there by the CIA, which claims he was a close associate to the late great Osama bin Laden.

Now it turns out that Al is on the online dating site Match.com, and has been since his attorney apparently set it up for him in 2012.

They say you can find him with his tag line: “detained but ready to mingle.”

This came to light after Al wrote to his attorney back in July, poking fun at the Ashley Madison debacle. “Please remove my profile immediately,” he joked, adding “I’ll stick with match-dot-com, even though you say it is for old people.”

Just because you’ve been introduced to enhanced interrogation doesn’t mean you don’t have a keen sense of humor, or irony.

Three years ago, he wrote to his attorney that he liked the song Gangnham Style. “I would like to dance it,” he wrote, “but I can’t because of my shackles. Please ask to have this changed.”

In 2012, he wrote that “Lebron James is very bad man” who should apologize to Cleveland for signing with the Miami Heat.

But Al’s a forgiving guy. In July he wrote that he was happy Lebron went back to Cleveland, adding that “Miami is a good place to visit, but nobody wants to live there. Too greasy and hot.”

Al thinks Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is an idiot.

And, he even has advice for Caitlyn Jenner. “Use spray tan for her legs,” he wrote.

Maybe that’s his way of reaching out. Who know? This could be the start of a beautiful friendship.