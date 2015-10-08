Oklahoma State penitentiary may have used wrong drug in execution of death row inmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCALESTER, OK - It appears the state of Oklahoma has a drug problem. There's been a report of a mix-up in what drugs were used to execute a death row inmate.

Last week, death row inmate Richard Glossip's execution was put on hold after an autopsy report of a previous inmate raised red flags.

"One of the things we do in our state is go through the execution process, and it's a very, very serious matter for the state that none of us take lightly," said Oklahoma governor Mary Fallin.

Governor Fallin also stated the Oklahoma State penitentiary may have injected potassium acetate instead of potassium chloride when executing 47-year-old Charles Warner last January.

Potassium chloride is the last drug used in lethal injections to stop an inmate's heart. It took nearly 20 minutes to pronounce Warner dead after he said his body was on fire and it felt like acid.

Nine months earlier, in April 2014, another death row inmate who had a similar torturing experience. Clayton Lockett squirmed and moaned for 40 minutes before being pronounced dead in his execution.

All executions in Oklahoma are on hold until the state gets the right mix to this jail cocktail.