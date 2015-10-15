Hobby Airport goes international as Southwest Airlines debuts international flights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- Hobby Airport is taking to the air with a little Latin flair.

"Today we’re finally launching the new West Concourse at Hobby Airport. It makes us an international airport for the first time since 1969," says Bill Begley, spokesperson for the Houston Airport System.

The 280,000 square foot terminal is high-tech and passenger friendly, with new gates, popular restaurants, and lots of electrical outlets for charging your devices.

Passengers were impressed with the new concourse. “This is fantastic. It keeps us from having to use the two bigger airports in Dallas and Houston" says passenger Randy Cherry, who's on his way to Belize.

It’s especially convenient for Houstonians living south of I-10. “It’s a lot more convenient to just jump down here, because I’m on the southeast side of town” explains Andrew Bradford.

Perhaps the best part, Houstonians didn’t pay for it. “The concourse was paid for by Southwest Airlines who will turn it over to the Houston Airport Systems to operate it,” explains Begley.

Southwest now flies to nine international destinations: Cancún, Mexico City, Puerto Vallarta and San Jose del Cabo/Los Cabos in Mexico, San Jose and Liberia in Costa Rica, Belize City, Belize and Montego Bay, Jamaica.

This international expansion is good for Southwest, but it’s also expected to be good for Houston.“Studies have shown there’ll be about 1.6 billion, with a B, dollars’ worth of economic impact here because of the expansion” Begley says.

Now, that’s music to our ears.