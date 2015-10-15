Lamar Odom troubles show Kardashian family ties

(CNN) — For all their fame and fortune, it’s easy to dismiss the Kardashians as just reality celebs.

After all, the Kardashian machine has brought us seven reality shows, several specials and thousands of paparazzi photos in addition to millions of dollars in merchandise and endorsements.

But while they are a famous family, the Kardashians (which extends to the Jenners, as before she transitioned to Caitlyn Jenner, Bruce was the patriarch of the clan) are like any other close family that pulls together when times get tough.

The latest example has come this week, after an incident in Nevada left former basketball player Lamar Odom fighting for his life.

Odom, who married Khloe Kardashian in 2009, was found unconscious Tuesday at a brothel in Crystal, Nevada, where he spent four days before being rushed to a hospital. According to authorities, employees told 911 dispatchers that Odom had been using cocaine on his first day at the brothel.

Although Odom and his wife split in 2013 and signed their divorce papers his summer, a source told CNN that the divorce had not been finalized. Kardashian has been outspoken about her continued affection for her estranged husband, and she rushed to Odom’s side after he was hospitalized.

And she’s not the only one. Her sister Kim Kardashian West and their mother, Kris Jenner, have also reportedly been at the hospital.

The world knows how close the family is because almost every detail is chronicled for reality TV, the triumphs as well as the tragedies.

The E! network, home of everything Kardashian, filmed a special of the elaborate wedding of Kim Kardashian and basketball player Kris Humphries in 2011. It was also on hand to witness the family rally round her when the marriage ended after 72 days.

This year, an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” dealt with Rob, the only Kardashian son, who was said to be struggling with depression over a weight gain.

He has not been seen on the series in quite some time, and fans are well aware of his struggles thanks to his time on the show and on his sister and brother-in-law’s series, “Khloe & Lamar.”

On a recent episode, the family addressed — without directly saying it — what has been keeping Rob Kardashian away from the cameras. Kris Jenner joined her Kardashian daughters to lament the state he is in.

“As a mom, it breaks my heart to see Rob going through what he’s going through,” Jenner tells the camera after receiving a call that her son is in need of money. “He’s kind of stuck in a really bad place, and I just want to help him get out of it.”

But Rob Kardashian, who lived with his sister and Lamar Odom, has been among his well-wishers. A photo he posted on Instagram showed an embrace with Odom and the caption “Praying nonstop for my brother!!”

As Odom fights for his life, another Kardashian family member is also in a battle that the family is helping him fight.

According to E! Scott Disick, who had a nine-year relationship with eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian, has entered rehab. The Kardashians have supported Disick in the past with his problems with alcohol.

The couple, who broke up in July, have three young children.

A clip from the new season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” shows Disick struggling with the estrangement from the family after the breakup.

“It’s been a really hard time going from having all you guys to having nobody,” he said in tears.