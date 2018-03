This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video DICKINSON, TX - David Strom Sr.’s 20-year-old grandson, Casey Strom, died in a car accident. To pay tribute to his fallen grandson, David is building a tribute car to race in Casey’s name. Knowing the young man taken from this world too early will be riding in the passenger seat every step of the way. 29.460788 -95.051317 Filed in: NewsFix, Street Stories Facebook

