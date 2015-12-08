Santa eases boy’s fears about naughty list

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, MI -- After six-year-old Landon Johnson had his picture taken with St. Nick, his mom was waiting for their photo to come out when she noticed that her son had crept away to have another word with the man in the red suit.

"He came back and he said, ‘Santa, I'm autistic,'" Santa Clause relayed.

Apparently Landon was afraid his autism may put him on the naughty list.

Santa massaged the boy’s hands and assured him not to worry in a tender moment that eased the boy's fears and has now touched thousands of people around the world. Mom went home and posted the whole bit online, which has now gone viral.

Chalk it up to the magic of the season.