Quarter-finalist Jeff Bourns shares his passion for tennis

Posted 3:00 PM, December 22, 2015, by
HOUSTON, TX - Meet Jeff Bourns. He’s recently back from competing with the worlds best adaptive tennis competitors in Santiago, Chile. Jeff has never let his disability get in his way of competition and success. He’s even passing on his passion for tennis to others in Houston that face similar challenges. Next up: competing in Madrid, Spain. Good luck Jeff!