HOUSTON, TX - Meet Jeff Bourns. He’s recently back from competing with the worlds best adaptive tennis competitors in Santiago, Chile. Jeff has never let his disability get in his way of competition and success. He’s even passing on his passion for tennis to others in Houston that face similar challenges. Next up: competing in Madrid, Spain. Good luck Jeff!
Quarter-finalist Jeff Bourns shares his passion for tennis
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
TAP World Amputee Tennis Tournament
-
The Inside Story: Superfan Jeff Balke ready to reignite love affair with the Astros
-
Prairie View A&M tennis player set to represent Barbados at world-renowned Davis Cup
-
Inside Story: Meet the best cowboy you won’t see this year at RodeoHouston
-
Texas EquuSearch: Missing 17-year-old Wilson Stratton found safe
-
-
Bannon to meet with Mueller team in Russia probe; Sen. Flake compares Trump to Stalin
-
Texas transgender wrestler competes in state tournament
-
Two people shot in crossfire after man pulls out gun during argument near Midtown, police say
-
Alief artist goes back to his roots on EP ‘Tobe From The SWAT’
-
Closing Comments: It is what it is!
-
-
WATCH: Man hammers into Rolex case at Memorial City Mall jewelry store
-
US Paralympian Mike Schultz hopes radical prosthetics empower others
-
Venus Williams exits on rough day for Americans