Flint, Michigan’s water woes keep running

FLINT, MI - Residents of Flint, Michigan are thirsty for a long-term solution to the lead-contaminated drinking water affecting more than a hundred thousand people.

The short-term solution has Michigan State Troopers going door-to-door delivering free bottles of water and water filters. They're also setting up water distribution centers.

Michigan's Governor Rick Snyder says h will take part of the blame for the current crisis. "I've apologized for what's going on with the state, and I am responsible for state government. So I have a degree of responsibility."

Snyder finally declared a state of emergency in Flint last week and he has also set up the Flint Water Inter-Agency Coordinating committee.

"Those corrosive pipes leached lead into the water source and into the bodies of young children," says Michigan State Rep. Dan Kildee.

The problem dates back nearly two years ago, when a state appointed financial manager switched Flint's water supply from Lake Huron to the Flint River to save money. That plan backfired....big time!

Children showed high levels of lead in their blood. Folks developed skin rashes, hair loss. Plus, the tap water was yellow, murky and smelled awful. By mid-October, the connection to the Detroit water supply was restored. But it may be too late for thousands of Flint residents.

The danger is not from the kind of lead you would find in a bullet, of course. But Flint residents say, with the potential for long-term health problems, you may as well be pointing a gun right at 'em.