× Donald Trump makes biblical blunder at Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, VA – Despite a serious gaffe, Donald Trump’s appearance at Liberty University, a private Christian school in Lynchburg, Va., appears to have been a hit.

The GOP front runner kicked off the event by trumpeting the success of his best-selling Art of the Deal.

“I always say, a deep, deep second to the Bible. The bible is the best! The bible blows it away,” he told the crowd.

So familiar with the bible is Trump that he decided to quote it.

“Two Corinthians, right? Two Corinthians 3:17, that’s the whole ball game,” Trump said to chuckles from the crowd. “‘Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.'”

Trump was, of course, mistakenly referring to Second Corinthians. In spite of the mistake, the crowd appeared pleased by Trump’s words.

That’s not the case in the United Kingdom, where Parliament discussed banning him because of his comments against Muslims. In the end, the Brits stopped short of restricting Trump’s travel, saying it would just make him a martyr.