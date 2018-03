Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MALIBU, CA - Easily known as one of the most recognizable faces in the world, supermodel Cindy Crawford says she's done with modeling. The wife and mother of two teenagers says she plans to retire from the cat walk once she celebrates her upcoming 50th birthday.

The fashion world won't be lacking for Crawford completely though. Her daughter Kaia is a spitting image of her stunning mother and has already modeled for Teen Vogue and Versace.