FL militia member arrested after federal agents find pipe bombs and weapons in duplex

TAMPA, FL – And now for today’s round up of terror news.

We start in Tampa where an unassuming duplex turned out to be loaded with enough ammo and explosives to start a small war. Federal agents found seven pipe bombs, an AK-47, a .45 pistol, some ammo, and material to make bombs.

Agents charged Michael Ramos with possession of explosive devices. He claims he’s a member of a St. Petersburg, FL, militia called the “United States Patriot Army.”

David C. Brown, an assistant special agent with the AFT, says, "If one of these devices had gone off, he lived in a duplex, so if one of them had gone off anybody within a 50-foot radius would have been seriously injured or killed. So, yeah, we're very, very grateful we got them off the street."

Burke County, NC, is home to 19-year-old Justin Sullivan who is one piece of work.

Federal agents arrested Sullivan last summer, saying he plotted to kill up to 1,000 Americans in an ISIS-inspired terror attack. His dad is the one who turned him in.

Now, he’s accused of killing his neighbor, 74 year-old John Clark, and burying him in Clark’s yard.

Police say Sullivan stole his father’s rifle and used it to kill his neighbor. They say he buried Clark in his own front yard.

The killing occurred about six months before federal agents arrested him on the terror charges, and just a few months after he converted to Islam.

Two more examples of how terror may be closer than we know.