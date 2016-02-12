MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
TX teacher tells students he can’t remember last time he had a birthday cake — so they surprised him

BURLESON, Texas — A teacher at a high school in Texas told his students he couldn’t remember the last time he had a birthday cake — so the students surprised him and the video is going viral.

Kyle Simpler, 56, an English teacher at Burleson High School, had to wipe back tears this week when he walked into his classroom and heard students singing “Happy Birthday!” Students also decorated the room with balloons and a birthday banner.

“Oh my god!” Simpler shouts after walking into his decorated classroom. David Tubig, one of Simpler’s students, is shown in the video giving him a birthday gift.

The video was shared on Twitter by @Saeya8 and has been retweeted over 30,000 times.

Earlier this week, Simpler said he couldn’t remember his last birthday cake. In a second video of the birthday party, Simpler said it has been at least 10 years since he last had a birthday cake.

At the end of the video, an emotional Simpler can heard telling the students: “Thank you!”