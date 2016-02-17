G.I. Janes wanted for recruiting other G.I. Janes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX - When it comes to recruiting women for combat related jobs, the Pentagon is now singing a different tune.

Enlisted women is not new. But since the ban barring females from trying out for all combat jobs was lifted last year, women recruiting women is new, and the next major goal.

"When you go to High Schools, and colleges, I mean, you want to have females hopefully talk to other females and ask about their experience," says Lizmarie Davila, Sgt. 1st Class. "So, it’s good for us to tell them. Not a male.”

The military is on active duty to increase the number of female recruiters. “So that we could match up with the amount of females that are currently serving.”

With all things being equal in terms of combat duty, what about registering for the draft with the Selective Service?

Even though there hasn't been a draft since the height of the Vietnam War, men are required to sign-up within 30 days of turning 18. Davila says, “Currently, that is not open to women. So we don’t have to register.”

Two top military chiefs agree with one another, women should be expected to register, too. Marine General Robert Neller says, "Every American who's physically qualified should register for the draft." Army Chief of Staff General Mark Milley adds, "All eligible and qualified men and women should register."

So, all you G.I. Janes out there, what do you have to say about that? Regardless, remember this...if women are required to register for the draft, it really will take an act of Congress.