iRefusing to comply with the FBI

CUPERTINO, CA - Perhaps you've heard, the FBI needs help unlocking an iPhone belonging to a terrorist from last year's San Bernardino attack. The feds have Apple on speed dial. But Apple is letting the call go to voicemail. Even after a judge ordered Apple to help, Apple is still saying, idon`t wanna.

In a similar case in the Big Apple last year, New York prosecutors say Apple unlocked phones for authorities at least 70 times over the last seven years.

The company isn`t denying helping out in the past. But, no one at the Genius Bar is willing to help in this case citing customer privacy, and the precedent creating a "backdoor" to bypass security may set. Several iPhone-using-protesters in San Francisco agree with Apple's decision.

And, it may come as no surprise, political candidates aren't hesitating to weigh in.

"Apple has the right side of the global 'Don't make us do this to every iPhone on the market," says Sen. Ted Cruz. “But I think law enforcement has the better argument. This concerns the phone of one of the San Bernardino hackers."

The FBI says, they only want the technology to unlock this one iPhone.

Dr. Ben Carson says, “There's probably good reason for people not to trust the government. But we're going to have to get over that because right now we're faced with tremendous threats and radical jihadists who want to destroy us."

Sen. Marco Rubio weighs in, too. "I think we're going to have to figure out a way for it by working with Silicon Valley and the tech industry on this."

When you get to the core of this fight, it could affect how much control tech companies have over their own customers` privacy. Meanwhile, the feds say they just want to take a bite out of crime.....not a bite out of Apple.