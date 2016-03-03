Rodeo Fashion Do’s & Don’ts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX-- It's time for another edition of Rodeo Fashion Do's and Don'ts brought to you by the ever-fashionable folks at NewsFix.

This year, big hair seems to be out, replaced by long straight hair. Also out are headbands on dudes. Sorry, dude.



In, of course, are cowboy hats. "The younger styles are coming out. They want it more turned up," says James Foreman, Cavender's 'Hat Man.' "I think Jason Aldean and some of the new entertainers really popularized that style."

When it comes to boots, we have defer to Cavender's Boot City expert Bubba Fuller, who's worked for the company for 29 years. "The square toes have been hot this year," he explains, "and I think they'll continue to be so because how comfortable they are to wear."

Women haven't embraced square toes much yet, but there is something they are into. "Bling on everything!" says the blinged-out Dana Cruz, a hat and jewelry vendor at Rodeo Houston. "The more embellishment, the better!"

More fashionable footwear to make you 80's teens happy? Sperry Top-Siders are back, at least among the rodeo show kids who say they're easier to work in than boots.

They give the thumbs down to boots paired with short shorts. But here at NewsFix, we have to give it a big thumbs up!

Then there are jeans-- obviously a rodeo must! "We're seeing fancier pockets and a little bit more fashion forward than just the basic five-pocket Wrangler jean," says Fuller. "We're also seeing middle-aged and older Western people that'll try the new designs."

"Years ago, I used to wear Rocky Mountain jeans with the tight waste, and those were the thing," admits Cruz. "And I'm pretty sure those are a thing of the past."

What's in now are Miss Me jeans with blinged out pockets. Sevens are also cool, according to rodeo insiders.

Another staple that's always in-- the cool belt buckle. And Trevor Johnston has created one of the coolest. "It's a belt buckle that actually allows you to slide your IDs and credit cards into (it)," he explains, "It just slides right in, and it's all tension-held, so it doesn't fall out." Johnston's "Wallet Buckle" was featured recently on Kathie Lee & Hoda's Today Show.

Trends come and go, but rodeo fashion is always a wild ride! Take these tips to heart, and you'll be in as you head out.