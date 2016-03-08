Two Burned Bodies Found Partially Buried In Man’s Backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Goose Creek, NC - Sometimes...you just never know what your neighbors are up to.

That's what one neighborhood in South Carolina has tragically discovered after two burned bodies were dug up, partially buried in a backyard.

"Wow! That's a terrible thing to do," Noli Fradejas exclaimed about his neighbor across the street. "Your neighbor doing...committing something bad like that in your neighborhood."

Police have charged James Edward Loftis, the homeowner where the bodies were found, with murder.

Fradejas was shocked at the charge. "It's very difficult to understand why he did that," Fradejas said. "I don't know."

Neighbors say they never suspected Loftis of ever doing harm to anyone.

A frequent visitor to the neighborhood, Noli Naval, said Loftis would "just say Hello and Hi." Naval added, "And the kids and the wife, they are very nice."

Detectives paint a different picture of Loftis. He had previously been accused of domestic abuse. Apparently, he was a troubled taxi driver as well. Investigators say gunshots rang out in his home Saturday night after he finished driving a shift in the taxi.

Now police are working to identify the victims and determine why this happened.

While neighbors are understandably on edge in the aftermath, Naval added an obvious sentiment, "You never know who's in your neighborhood sometimes."

No, you really don't.