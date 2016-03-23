HOUSTON - It's hard to believe but NewsFix has been on air in Houston for five years, debuting in 2011. This week, Craig Hlavaty looks back at five years shooting his weekly segment and all the adventures and mischief he's gotten into.
Craig celebrates 5 years of NewsFix
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Between the Lines: Craig tries the hottest crawfish in Houston
-
Craig visits Discovery Green for the holidays
-
Between the Lines: Craig visits the candy store at RodeoHouston
-
Between The Lines: Craig checks out SWEAT 1000 in the Heights
-
Between the Lines: Craig goes curling
-
-
Between the Lines: Craig visits giant gingerbread house at Hilton Americas
-
Craig tries axe throwing in Houston
-
Between the Lines: Craig goes off-roading indoors
-
Craig gets ready for the 2018 Houston Astros season
-
Between the Lines: Craig goes to the RodeoHouston petting zoo
-
-
March Madness hits Houston as both the Cougars and Tigers prepare for the big dance
-
Houston Police Officers’ Union, Mayor Turner discuss goal to recruit 500 new officers by 2023
-
Between the Lines: Craig goes to the Houston Boat Show