Craig celebrates 5 years of NewsFix

Posted 5:30 PM, March 23, 2016, by
HOUSTON - It's hard to believe but NewsFix has been on air in Houston for five years, debuting in 2011. This week, Craig Hlavaty looks back at five years shooting his weekly segment and all the adventures and mischief he's gotten into.