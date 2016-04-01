Will ‘Eye in the Sky’ draw the eyes of movie patrons?

MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
April 1, 2016
HOUSTON - While superheroes rage at the box office, two Marvel Comic book characters’ star in a country musical biography about the life of Hank Williams. Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen star in I Saw the Light, but this film is a far cry from Walk the Line. Film critic Dustin Chase explains why as he also reviews the latest technological war thriller Eye in the Sky starring Helen Mirren, Aaron Paul and the final screen performance from Harry Potter’ star Alan Rickman.

Oscar winning-actor Christopher Plummer leads the film  about a widowed Aschwitz survivor suffering from dementia who sets out to seek revenge on the Nazi that killed his family. Those reviews on this edition of Flix Fix.