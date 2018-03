× ‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch tentatively ordered to serve 2 years in jail

A Texas judge ordered Wednesday that “affluenza” teen Ethan Couch spend 720 days in jail — nearly two years — as a condition for his continued probation for a 2013 fatal drunken-driving crash.

However, the judge said he’d give the defense two weeks to make an argument against the order.

“Nothing is set in stone, so I might reconsider,” the judge said in a court hearing in the case in Tarrant County, Texas.