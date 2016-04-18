VIDEO: Flooding in Southwest Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Another round of heavy rains has caused floods much like last year's Memorial Day flooding.

Harris County has issued a disaster area proclamation which will head to the desk of Governor Greg Abbott.

Rain continues to fall in the area putting maximum pressure on bayous that have already had too much water to deal with. Many areas around the Houston have seen 10 inches or more of rain fall overnight and that has caused roads to be under water and many cars to be abandoned and flooded out.

A strong storm moved through northwest Harris County and Waller County Sunday night, dropping 5 to 10 inches of rainfall in six hours and leaving behind flooding in streets and homes. There are several reports of emergency services agencies performing high water rescues.

The following creeks are out of banks in that area:

· Spring Creek @ Hegar Rd

· Little Mound Creek @ Mathis Rd

· Little Cypress Creek @ Becker Rd

· Horesepen Creek @ Trailside Dr

· South Mayde Creek @ Greenhouse Rd

The following creeks and bayous are near bankfull:

· Willow Creek @ SH 249

· Cypress Creek @ Huffmeister

· Greens Bayou @ Cutten Rd

· Cypress Creek @ Jones Rd

· White Oak bayou @ Lakeview rd

· Langham Creek @ West Little York Rd

· Bear Creek @ Clay Rd

· Bear Creek @ FM 529

· Cypress Creek @ Katy Hockley Rd

· Cypress Creek @ Sharp rd

· South Mayde @ Peek

· Buffalo Bayou @ US90

The lower end of the San Jacinto River and Clear Creek are elevated from high tides. Spring and Cypress creeks flow into the San Jacinto River near US 59, so there will be impacts on the river over the next few days.

Affected Harris County residents are urged to report house flooding by calling the Harris County Flood Control District’s phone bank at 713-684-4000.

SAFETY ALERT :

Ø Avoid driving into water of unknown depth. Moving water can quickly sweep you and your vehicle away.

Ø Monitor rainfall and bayou water levels on its Harris County Regional Flood Warning System website (desktop and mobile versions) at www.harriscountyfws.org .

Ø The Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has disaster preparedness resources and the latest information about conditions in Harris County at The Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has disaster preparedness resources and the latest information about conditions in Harris County at www.readyharris.org . The Harris County Flood Control District has a “Family Flood Preparedness” center at http://www.hcfcd.org/famfloodprepare.html with helpful, printable resources and flood preparedness tips.

The Flood Control District's Flood Watch team is at the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management monitoring rainfall and bayou levels. The team constantly monitors the data and works during severe weather events to advise the public and local officials of areas that are and could be affected by flooding.

