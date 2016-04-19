How you can lend a helping hand for victims of Houston area flooding

Mayor Turner creates storm relief fund

After receiving calls from corporations and others who want to help financially, Mayor Sylvester Turner is establishing The Greater Houston Storm Relief Fund, to accept flood relief donations. “We’ve been hearing from residents who are confused about where they should donate to get assistance directly to the residents of our city who are suffering, said Mayor Turner. “The creation of this fund will ensure the dollars donated stay in our community. The fund will focus on aiding storm victims and relief organizations in Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery Counties.” Mayor Turner thanked Waste Management for making a $50,000 donation, the first since the fund’s creation. The Greater Houston Community Foundation, a 501 (c)(3)nonprofit public charity will administer the fund. Online credit card donations will be assessed a small fee, typically 3%, by the credit card companies. Donors have the option of increasing their credit card donations to cover this fee. To donate, go to www.houstonrecovers.org and follow the instructions.

Salvation Army helping by providing meals and assistance in clean-up

A tractor trailer load of Salvation Army clean-up kits – containing a mop, broom, bucket, cleaning and sanitizing supplies, towels, rags, and gloves – will arrived in Houston providing essential items for those who are involved in the clean-up process. A load of food boxes is expected to arrive by the end of the week.

Our Northwest Corps canteen (mobile kitchen), under the direction of Major David Feeser, was deployed to the Greens Road area to pass out sack lunches. They were in the area in Greens Road from about Imperial Valley to Wayforest.

Our Pasadena Corps canteen, under Major Floiran Estrada, prepared meals for about 200 people and brought 40 cleaning kits at the Nob Hill Apartments in Southwest Houston, 5410 N Braeswood Blvd.

Donations to support the ongoing Salvation Army response efforts can be made at http://tsatx.org/houstonfloods, or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

If you are interested in learning more about The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) in Texas, or to become a local disaster volunteer, please visit: www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org

For the latest updates on Twitter @SalArmyTXEDS and Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SalArmyTXEDS.

Red Cross Volunteers Needed

The Texas Gulf Coast has been hammered by storms and flooding since Memorial Day 2015, leaving countless residents in need of food, shelter and comfort many times over. American Red Cross volunteers have sacrificed their time to offer just that by staffing shelters, distributing food and water, clean-up supplies and more. Just last month, hundreds of volunteers made their way to Beaumont, Texas, to aid with Southeast Deep East Texas flood relief. “Our volunteers are the best thing about the Red Cross,” said Steve Vetrano, American Red Cross Regional CEO, Texas Gulf Coast. “Because of them we can do what we do. But when there are less volunteers based on schedules, timing or possibly, in this case—fatigue due to the many weather events of the past year—it hits our operations hard.” The American Red Cross has opened 12 shelters in the Austin, Harris, Waller and Montgomery counties since storms ripped through the Greater Houston area on Sunday and Monday, leaving hundreds of families without homes. These shelters require volunteers to staff them. Many more volunteers are needed to distribute food, water, clean-up supplies, hygiene kits and other items necessary for flood response and recovery. “Due to the number of shelters and those who have been displaced by the floods, we are in critical need of help,” said Vetrano. “Training is done right on site and we’ll take as much time as people can offer. It’s an incredibly rewarding experience—I hope people will give it some thought.” Anyone interested in volunteering with the Red Cross to aid flood victims in the Greater Houston areas is encouraged to go to redcross.org/volunteer or call 713.313.5491. People can donate at redcross.org/donate/ Text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation

Giving Blood

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood center could use some help in maintaining an adequate supply so to find some blood donation sites, visit http://www.giveblood.org

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More links for help in the recovery

It's been great to see fellow Houstonians help each other out during this time of need and if you would like to get further involved you can also check out http://www.houstonfloodrecovery.org/ plus if you need help in the recovery process then the City of Houston has provided a site outlining what you need to do to start your road to recovery. That information can be found here. Harris County has a site devoted to much of the same helpful information so you can check out their website.

These last two sites well help you on your way to get FEMA assistance if necessary and what other paperwork you might need. Mayor Sylvester Turner advised people to document damage as much as possible by taking pictures of the damage they see.