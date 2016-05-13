Prostitution sting in southeast Houston nets 26 arrests

MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
HOUSTON — Charges have been filed against 26 suspects arrested in a two month-long prostitution initiative in southeast Houston from March to May.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department Vice Division, along with officers from the HPD Southeast Patrol Differential Response Team (DRT), conducted several initiatives near the 2400 block of Gould near Stratton and in the 3200 block of Telephone Road in response to citizen complaints regarding a high level of prostitution in the area.

Twenty-six men attempted to buy sex in exchange for money and were taken into custody.

The suspects are charged with prostitution and identified as:

• Victorino Toledo, 47
• Jesus M. Ramirez, 32
• Modesto Cardenas, 40
• Miguel A. Aguilar, 30
• Husein Bajrektarevic, 53
• Geronimo Marquez Razo, 20
• Quinton S. Payne, 41
• Lorenzo Chub, 25
• Israel R. Flores, 33
• Andrew Shaw, 34
• George Flores, 69
• Luis F. Segovia-Martinez, 33
• Moises Gaona, 65
• Raul R. Medina, 52
• Alex Ordonez, 37
• Miguel A. Zuniga, 25
• Cuauhtemoc Garcia-Ponce, 39
• James Hauboldt, 52
• Roberto Pachino, 31
• Rickey Marshall, 45
• Alan Vargas, 24
• Alton Hall, 57
• Santos Flores, 28
• Crecencio Peres, 42
• Antonio Garcia, 43
• Jose Ramirez, 24