Hilarious: ‘Chewbacca mom’ takes James Corden and J.J. Abrams to work

Chewbacca Mom – aka Candace Payne – is still laughing!

Payne posted a Facebook Live video last week, in which she buys and tries on a Chewbacca mask that makes the character’s trademark sound when the mouth opens. Payne then laughs hysterically.

The video has been watched more than 140 million times.

Payne joined James Corden for a skit on the “Late Late Show” Monday in which she was driving the host to work.

During the “ride,” Corden was running late and kept urging Payne to get going. But she couldn’t stop laughing at her mask.

“You know you don’t sound anything like Chewbacca, right?” Corden said.

All of a sudden, “The Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams appears in the backseat, disagrees with Corden and even gives Payne some tips.

Later in the show Corden had another surprise for Payne: