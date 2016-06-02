Thunderbird jet crashes after flyover at Air Force graduation ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A Thunderbird jet crashed after a flyover at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony where President Obama spoke Thursday.

The pilot ejected from the aircraft before it landed in a grassy field south of the Colorado Springs airport. The pilot is being evaluated by members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department, according to the Colorado Gazette.

Pictures show the plane still intact in the field. Air Force officials say the Thunderbird suffered engine failure, but the cause is not known pending an investigation, the paper reports.

The crash happened shortly after President Obama addressed more than 800 cadets and a crowd of roughly 28,000 people at Falcon Stadium.

This is the second time since 2012 that he has spoken at an Air Force graduation ceremony.

President Obama later met with the pilot when he visited the air force base.

“The President thanked the pilot for his service to the country and expressed his relief that the pilot was not seriously injured. The President also thanked the first responders who acted quickly to tend to the pilot,” White House press secretary Josh Earnest said.

A USAF Thunderbirds F-16 jet crashed near Peterson AFB today at approx. 1pm. The pilot ejected safely and was recovered by first responders. — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) June 2, 2016

A @AFThunderbirds jet crashed in a field outside Colorado Springs after performing at the @AF_Academy graduation. 1/2 — Air Combat Command (@USAF_ACC) June 2, 2016