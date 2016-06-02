Woman gets run over by her own car at McDonald’s drive-thru

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT, PA - A Pennsylvania woman is definitely NOT lovin' it after she was run over by her own car at a McDonald's drive-thru over the Memorial Day holiday weekend!

Yeah, she got a lot more than she ordered...when the 76-year-old customer-- Janet Pfeifer-- pulled up to the drive-thru window, and she didn't have it her way.

Police say it was a freak accident that happened to Pfeifer after she placed her order to-go.

They say apparently Pfeifer dropped her bag of food on the ground when she was at the drive-thru window, so then she opened her car door and leaned out to pick up her food.

That's when the car accelerated forward as she fell out of the vehicle.

What happened next was just plain crazy.....as the car ran over the woman after it hit a wall and rolled backward over Pfeifer.

The woman was flown by Life-flight to a Pittsburgh hospital where she was listed in serious condition.

"She's out and about just about everywhere so this is going to be very difficult for her to be in the hospital," her pastor Richard Kosisko commented.

"I'm hoping for a full recovery for her because she just had two replacements," Pfeifer's neighbor Janie Garlick remarked. "And this spring, she slipped in the yard and broke her wrist."

Geez, talk about a run of bad luck!

So far, McDonald's is being mum on the whole thing.

Though one thing's for sure-- that was one mc-messed up order!