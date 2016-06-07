Hackers hit NFL Twitter account, claim commissioner Goodell is dead

MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
Posted 12:58 PM, June 7, 2016, by , Updated at 02:23PM, June 7, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
 NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has not passed away, despite what a tweet from the NFL's account may have led some to believe.

The league's Twitter account was hacked on Tuesday with a message saying, "We regret to inform our fans that our commissioner, Roger Goodell, has passed away. He was 57."

The tweet was posted at 12:36 p.m. and was removed within ten minutes. In that time, it was retweeted over 1,500 times.

Tweet

The NFL confirmed that its account had been hacked and that Goodell is alive and well.

The message has been deleted, but the hacker continued to toy with the account, sending more tweets mocking the NFL:

tweet2

tweet3

ESPN's Adam Shefter tweeted out shortly after that Goodell is alive and well and is working today.  And, of course, the internet is having fun.

And someone has already changed the Roger Goodell wiki entry to give him a cause of death. This Patriot fan's photo with Goodell is also making the rounds on social media.